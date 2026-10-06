Drive on to impound vehicles without number plates in Rewari

To check criminal activities in the district and ensure safe and smooth flow of traffic for residents, a special intensive checking campaign is being conducted by the Rewari police.

Under this campaign, the district police have tightened their grip by taking strict legal action against traffic rule violators and suspicious vehicles in September.

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An intensive checking of vehicles is being carried out by setting up special checkpoints.

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“It is seen that the vehicles without number plates are used in various criminal activities. Hence, a special drive has been launched to impound such vehicles in the district,” said the Rewari Superintendent of Police (SP), Hemendra Kumar Meena.

Legal action is being taken against those driving vehicles without the number plates, with incomplete or unclear number plates, or with tampered numbers.

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“The number plate of a vehicle is its primary legal identification. Altering, blurring, covering or trying to conceal its identity in any manner is a serious violation of traffic rules,” said the SP.

He stated that it was often observed that some vehicle drivers deliberately tried to conceal, erase, bend, or inscribe digits in unauthorised patterns, so that the actual registration number was not clearly visible. Apart from that, many people engrave various words, names, terms, slogans, or unauthorised designs on the number plates, which is also illegal.

The district police have issued a stern warning that such activities will not be tolerated under any circumstances and strict legal action will be taken against such vehicle drivers. The SP said in September, the district police teams conducted an intensive checking campaign by setting up special checkposts on all major roads, intersections and sensitive places of the district. “During this campaign, the district police impounded a total of 701 vehicles in September, including vehicles without number plates violating traffic rules and 334 diesel and petrol vehicles which were 10 to 15 years old,” he disclosed. The district police also issued on-the-spot challans to a total of 2,129 vehicles, including 914 vehicles without number plates and 1,215 vehicles without high security number plates (HSRP). Meena said this special checking campaign would continue in future also to curb criminal elements, control road accidents and streamline the traffic system.

The Rewari police have appealed to the public to follow the traffic rules, get only clear and high security number plates installed on their vehicles as per the rules, follow government guidelines regarding old vehicles and cooperate with the police and administration in maintaining law and order.