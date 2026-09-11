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Home / Haryana / Drive to combat anaemia to begin on Sept 17 in Haryana

Drive to combat anaemia to begin on Sept 17 in Haryana

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:01 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare, Dr Sumita Misra, on Thursday announced an ambitious target of reducing the anaemia burden by 10 points within the next year, as the state prepares to roll out an expanded 7x7x7 framework under the Anaemia Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

The 7×7×7 approach is a strategy to fight anaemia by focusing on seven key groups of people, using seven major interventions such as iron-folic acid supplementation, testing and treatment, deworming and nutrition counselling, and strengthening seven systems.

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Addressing the state-level Anaemia Mukt Haryana workshop in Chandigarh on Thursday, Dr Misra said a 100-day intensive campaign will begin on September 17, with the state focusing on reaching every beneficiary and strengthening the last-mile supply chain.

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