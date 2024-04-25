Drive to inspire youth to vote

Chandigarh, April 24
Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said the Election Commission of India has initiated a unique campaign through social media by giving slogans such as ‘Turning 18’ and ‘You are the One’ to inspire youth to participate in the electoral process enthusiastically during this celebration of democracy.
He said turning 18 symbolises a new responsibility for the youth to engage actively in the democratic process. “They should exercise their right to vote responsibly and select their preferred public representative,” he said.
