DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Drive to rid Yamunanagar, Jagadhri roads of encroachments

Drive to rid Yamunanagar, Jagadhri roads of encroachments

A special drive will be carried out from 10 pm to 12 pm every day
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 03:30 AM Sep 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Municipal Corporation workers during a cleanliness drive in Yamunanagar.
Advertisement

Under the Haryana City Swachhta Abhiyan, every road and street in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri will be made encroachment free. The Municipal Corporation of Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) has decided to confiscate goods or items found lying outside shops, houses, offices and hotels on roads, streets and other places.

Advertisement

A special drive will be carried out from 10 pm to 12 pm every day. “The MCYJ team will confiscate whatever goods or items kept on roads and streets. Those goods will be taken to the MCYJ office after loading in vehicles,” said Anil Kumar Yadav, special officer (sanitation) of MCYJ.

He appealed to the residents of the twin cities to remove goods and materials like sand, gravel, bricks, old furniture and other items kept on the roads or streets outside shops, houses and other establishments.

Advertisement

“Building material found lying on road, even after completion of the construction work, will be confiscated,” said Yadav.

He said under the Haryana City Swachhta Abhiyan, the MCYJ was making all efforts to make the twin cities clean and beautiful. “Special cleanliness drive, encroachment removal drive, beautification of road dividers and cleaning of every drain and gutter are being carried out in twin cities,” he added.

Advertisement

Yadav appealed to public to cooperate in making the City Swachhta Abhiyan of the Haryana government a success. “I will inspect every road, lane, park and other areas. If garbage is found in front of any shop, challan will be issued,” he added.

Yadav said an action was also being taken against those selling and buying banned polythene bags. Challans are being issued daily and the crackdown will continue, Yadav added.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts