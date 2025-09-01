Drive to rid Yamunanagar, Jagadhri roads of encroachments

Under the Haryana City Swachhta Abhiyan, every road and street in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri will be made encroachment free. The Municipal Corporation of Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) has decided to confiscate goods or items found lying outside shops, houses, offices and hotels on roads, streets and other places.

A special drive will be carried out from 10 pm to 12 pm every day. “The MCYJ team will confiscate whatever goods or items kept on roads and streets. Those goods will be taken to the MCYJ office after loading in vehicles,” said Anil Kumar Yadav, special officer (sanitation) of MCYJ.

He appealed to the residents of the twin cities to remove goods and materials like sand, gravel, bricks, old furniture and other items kept on the roads or streets outside shops, houses and other establishments.

“Building material found lying on road, even after completion of the construction work, will be confiscated,” said Yadav.

He said under the Haryana City Swachhta Abhiyan, the MCYJ was making all efforts to make the twin cities clean and beautiful. “Special cleanliness drive, encroachment removal drive, beautification of road dividers and cleaning of every drain and gutter are being carried out in twin cities,” he added.

Yadav appealed to public to cooperate in making the City Swachhta Abhiyan of the Haryana government a success. “I will inspect every road, lane, park and other areas. If garbage is found in front of any shop, challan will be issued,” he added.

Yadav said an action was also being taken against those selling and buying banned polythene bags. Challans are being issued daily and the crackdown will continue, Yadav added.