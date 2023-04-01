Yamunanagar: Drive to target motorists using mobile phones while driving

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 31

The Yamunanagar district police have launched a special campaign against the violators of traffic rules to prevent accidents and fatalities on the roads. Under this campaign, the police are taking strict action, especially against those who use mobile phones while driving.

“The use of a mobile phone while driving is one of the major reasons behind road accidents. Therefore, the district police are taking strict action against persons who are found using mobile phones while driving and the violators of other traffic rules also,” said police spokesman Chamkaur Singh.

He said the driving licences of the persons who were found using mobile phones while driving were being suspended. “The district police are writing to the sub-divisional magistrates concerned for the suspension of driving licences of the violators,” said Chamkaur Singh.

