Driving on Wrong side goes unabated on Faridabad roads

Vehicles can be seen plying on the wrong side at almost all crossings and important intersections in Faridabad city. YMCA Chowk on National Highway-19 is one such point where wrong-side driving often leads to traffic congestion and increases the risk of accidents. The police should install CCTV cameras at such spots and challan the offenders. Ajay Jawla, Faridabad

Insanitation at vegetable market irks residents

Gross insanitation prevails at the Narwana vegetable market. The large area lacks basic amenities such as waste disposal systems and public toilets. Farmers from far-flung areas bring fresh produce to the market every day. Fruits rot very quickly and they are disposed of there, but garbage is not lifted regularly. There are no public toilets at the market. The authorities concerned should ensure cleanliness at the market, and also set up public toilets in the area. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Residents should pay taxes on time

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has rightly warned individuals to pay their property tax by March 31, failing which their properties would be sealed and the owner be held responsible for any loss. It is the duty and responsibility of residents to pay taxes by the due date to avoid problems in this regard. Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Unauthorised dairies in Yamunanagar

The municipal corporation has failed to get unauthorised dairies operating in the residential areas of the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri shifted to the designated areas. Occasionally, the authorities concerned launch drives to shift these dairies, but the drives have failed to show results. Dairy owners dump dung in the open, posing a health hazard to the residents of the area. The civic body should resolve the problem on priority.

NAVEEN KUMAR, Yamunanagar

Parking pains in Rohtak

Finding space to park vehicles, especially cars, has become a difficult task for residents of Rohtak city. The authorities concerned should set up an adequate number of parking lots in the city at the earliest, especially on busy roads in the area. Sohan Lal, Rohtak

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

