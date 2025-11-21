‘Drone Didi’ project takes off with first batch of women trainees

The ambitious ‘Drone Didi’ project of the state government has officially taken flight in Haryana with 36 women beginning specialised drone pilot training under the first batch. Advertisement

Split into two groups of 18 each, the inaugural training sessions are being conducted for women of Karnal and Kurukshetra districts at Drone Imaging and Information Service of Haryana Limited (DRIISHYA), a state-backed initiative in Karnal.

“As per the vision of the state government of empowering women while providing them training in technology, drone pilot training for the first batch of Drone Didi project has been started at DRIISHYA, where our experts are imparting training not only to use drones but also to maintain those. It will give them a shot in the arm in earning income,” said Uttam Singh, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Executive Officer, DRIISHYA.

Drone pilot training will be provided to 5,000 women from 500 self-help groups (SHGs), covering drone operation, maintenance and agricultural purposes, he added.

Apart from the scheduled Director General Civil Aviation (DGCA)-approved drone pilot certification training, the trainees are receiving hands-on training in operating drones for agricultural purposes. This includes learning to spray pesticides, fertilisers and nano liquid nutrients, ensuring they gain practical experience that can later be used for income generation, said Phool Kumar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), DRIISHYA.

“This is the first batch of the government’s ambitious ‘Drone Didi’ project. The Haryana Government has taken keen interest in implementing this scheme to empower women and has started training at DRIISHYA. It is the first initiative of its kind undertaken by any state in the country,” he claimed.