Drone Didi scheme struggles to take off on Sirsa farms

A government initiative to boost women-led drone spraying in Sirsa’s farms has fallen short of expectations, raising questions about its effectiveness. The ‘Drone Didi’ programme aimed at connecting women with technology to revolutionise agriculture, particularly through spraying nano-urea and pesticides. Official targets assigned each of the 11 women operators in the district to cover 1,000 acres each. In reality, only 4,551 acres were sprayed out of the 10,003 acres registered.

Only two of the eight women operators came close to their targets, while several could not spray a single acre. Farmers in rural areas remain hesitant to adopt drone technology, preferring traditional methods they consider safer. This low demand has left operators underutilised, limiting the programme’s impact.

Until about a month ago, the situation was even more underwhelming. After a review by the agriculture department, officials directed operators to meet their targets. Some spraying resumed with departmental support, but by then, wheat had less need for urea, and mustard crops required little to none.

Gurpreet Singh, a local farmer, said that the programme lacked strong demonstrations and training to convince farmers of the effectiveness of drones. Better awareness campaigns and timely demonstrations could have increased trust and improved results.

Speaking to The Tribune, Dr Sukhdev Singh Kamboj, Deputy Director of the Sirsa Agriculture Department, said the spraying portal opened in early February and closed on February 20. He noted that weather conditions and minimal pest attacks reduced the need for large-scale spraying. “Nano-urea spraying did take place where needed, but battery issues and transportation challenges limited operations,” he added.

Dr Kamboj also pointed to farmers’ reluctance to share costs as a barrier. The government subsidises Rs 250 per acre for drone spraying, while farmers must pay Rs 150. Many farmers were unwilling to bear this expense, further slowing adoption.

He emphasised that self-help groups need to engage more closely with farmers to build confidence in the technology. “Only through stronger outreach and hands-on support will this scheme succeed,” he said.

wuw