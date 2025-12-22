Drone Didis to spray agrochemicals on 1 lakh acres across the state

The Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department has set a target of covering one lakh acres through drone-based spraying of agrochemicals under the state-run “Agrishakti Namo Drone Didi” scheme. The initiative aims to promote women empowerment in rural areas while ensuring the scientific and precise application of fertilisers and insecticides in agriculture.

Under the scheme, trained women drone pilots — known as Drone Didis — will be financially supported to offer drone spraying services to farmers. The department has directed all Deputy Directors of Agriculture (DDAs) to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures (SoPs) prescribed by the Union Government to ensure safe and effective implementation.

Officials said the programme aligns with the state government’s focus on sustainable farming practices, efficient use of agricultural inputs and enhanced participation of women in agri-service delivery. The DDAs have also been asked to launch awareness campaigns, closely monitor field operations and ensure the timely achievement of district-wise targets.

Among districts, Sirsa has been allotted the highest target of 10,000 acres, followed by Bhiwani and Karnal with 8,000 acres each. Sonepat has been assigned 6,000 acres, while Hisar, Jind, Kaithal and Palwal will cover 5,000 acres each. Districts including Fatehabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Kurukshetra, Nuh, Panipat, Rewari and Rohtak have targets of 4,000 acres each. Ambala, Charkhi Dadri and Yamunanagar will cover 3,000 acres each, while Faridabad and Mahendergarh have been allotted 2,000 acres each. Panchkula has the lowest target of 1,000 acres.

Giving details, Dr Wazir Singh, Deputy Director of Agriculture (Karnal), said the primary objective of the scheme was to promote women entrepreneurship in agriculture through drone operations. He said drone spraying ensures the judicious use of fertilisers and insecticides by adopting precision farming techniques.

“The scheme encourages use of nano fertilisers, reduces environmental pollution, minimises excessive and unscientific use of agrochemicals and enhances productivity,” he added.