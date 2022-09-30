Drone training centre for farmers to come up at MHU

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 29

Maharana Pratap Horticulture University (MHU), Karnal, will provide drone training to farmers, entrepreneurs and its students. A training centre will be set up at its Anjanthali farm in the district.

The centre is expected to start by the end of November and one-week training will be given to students, farmers and entrepreneurs, said Dr Samar Singh, Vice- Chancellor, MHU.

After the completion of the training, drone-flying licences will be given to them to operate drones. He claimed that the MHU would be the first university of the government sector in the state to impart such training and issue licences. As per the guidelines, licence is required to operate the drones, he added. “Our institute will provide training for less fee compared to other private institutes across the region,” he added.

Besides, the MHU will conduct 250 demonstrations of drone spray in the fields of farmers in six months. For this purpose, it has purchased two drones, which were launched on Thursday in the presence of experts and farmers. The farmers were given demonstration of the drone spray.“The use of drones in spraying is a new technology and will not only save time, but also minimise the use of manpower. The spray with the help of drones is more effective compared to the manual mode,” said Dr Samar Singh.

Spraying with the help of drones is more effective in crops having height such as sugarcane, fruit crops and others, while the manual spray is difficult, he said.

One drone takes eight minute to cover an acre with 10 litre water and recommended fungicides, insecticides and others, he added.

Manual spraying can be dangerous, while spraying with the help of drones is safe, Dr Samar Singh added.