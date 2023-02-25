Drone trial to check illegal mining along Yamuna

Karnal, February 24
To keep a check on illegal mining along the Yamuna, the district administration conducted a trial of drone-based surveillance in Chaura village.
The exercise was held in cooperation with Drone Imaging and Information Service of Haryana Limited (DRIISHYA). Live drone footage at the Integrated Command and Control Centre in the Karnal Municipal Corporation (MC) office was viewed by Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav.
“We will use drones to keep a check on illegal mining,” said Yadav. All activities captured by drones would be recorded at the integrated centre in the MC office and immediate action will be taken on finding any illegal activity, said the DC.
Recently, the DC, while chairing a meeting of the district task force, had directed the officials of the Mining Department to purchase three drones to increase vigil in the Yamuna belt.
