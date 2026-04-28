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Home / Haryana / Drones steal the show at Sonepat exhibition

Drones steal the show at Sonepat exhibition

Hands-on learning in focus at Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya

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Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 04:00 AM Apr 28, 2026 IST
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Vice-Chancellor Prof Sudesh interacts with a student during the exhibition at BPSMV, Khanpur Kalan.
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The Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering at Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya (BPSMV), Khanpur Kalan, organised an exhibition showcasing student-designed drones and innovative technical projects. The event aimed to promote innovation, technical proficiency and a research-oriented mindset among students.

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Vice-Chancellor Prof Sudesh graced the occasion as the chief guest, while the event was chaired by the Head of the Department, Prof Sandeep Dahiya.

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The exhibition featured a wide range of drone models and advanced projects developed by students, which emerged as the main attraction. Key exhibits included an IoT-based Smart Irrigation System, Footstep Power Generation System, Automatic Smart Door and Parking System, Radar System, IoT-based Environmental Monitoring System, Smart Solar Tracker System, Talking Robot, Intelligent Voice-Controlled Expressive AI Robot, Smart Voting Machine and several other innovative models.

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Participants confidently explained the working principles, design processes and practical applications of their projects.

The Vice-Chancellor appreciated the students’ talent and hard work, noting that such exhibitions not only boost confidence but also prepare them to tackle real-world challenges. She emphasised that in today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape, students must continue advancing in innovation and research. She further assured that the university administration remains committed to providing better resources and opportunities.

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While presiding over the event, Prof Dahiya stated that the department strives to go beyond theoretical knowledge by offering practical exposure. He added that such exhibitions provide a valuable platform for students to showcase their creativity and experiment with emerging technologies, and he congratulated all participants for their commendable efforts.

During the exhibition, live drone demonstrations by students captivated the audience.

On the occasion, Dean Academic Affairs Vijay Nehra, Director of Swavalamban Kendra Anshu Bhardwaj, Director Public Relations Lieutenant Colonel Dr Anil Balhara, along with faculty members, research scholars, and a large number of students, were present.

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