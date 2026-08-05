Drones to monitor Panipat fields to curb stubble burning

Following directions from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the district administration has started preparations to monitor stubble burning incidents through drone surveillance in Panipat.

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The technology-based real-time monitoring system will become operational from September and continue till the completion of paddy harvesting. Drones will be deployed over agricultural fields to identify and track instances of crop residue burning.

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According to officials, paddy has been sown across around 2.70 lakh acres in the district this year, with harvesting expected to begin in September. The district has witnessed a consistent decline in stubble burning incidents during the Kharif season in recent years.

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As per the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, 17 farm fire cases were reported in 2024, while the number declined to just two cases in 2025.

Devender Kuhar, Sub Divisional Officer (SDO), Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, said harvesting of early paddy varieties, including 1509 and high-yielding varieties, is expected to begin by the end of September or the first week of October, while late varieties will be harvested in November.

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He said a detailed micro-plan has been prepared to prevent stubble burning. Under the plan, awareness programmes will be conducted in schools for students of Classes 8 to 12, meetings will be held with village sarpanches, panchayat members and secretaries, and display boards and awareness material will be used to educate farmers.

The administration will also ensure availability of balers during the harvesting season, while farmers and machinery owners will be required to submit affidavits confirming that no stubble burning has taken place in their fields.

Kuhar said although farm fire incidents have declined, the possibility of burning remains higher during late paddy harvesting in November, when farmers often rush to clear fields for wheat sowing. Late varieties are cultivated on around 40,000 acres in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Harish Kumar Vashisht said the district administration was committed to improving air quality and protecting the environment.

He clarified that the drone surveillance system was aimed at preventing pollution rather than penalising farmers. The drones will operate over sensitive areas from 3 pm to 9 pm and provide photographs, videos, GPS locations and other evidence of fire incidents to concerned departments for immediate action.

The Deputy Commissioner appealed to farmers to avoid burning crop residue and make greater use of government-supported machinery and crop residue management techniques.

“Anyone deliberately burning stubble and harming the environment will face strict action as per rules. The administration will work in coordination with farmers to make Panipat cleaner and pollution-free,” he said.