Drop JJP or I’ll quit, warns Birender Singh

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, October 2

Serving a warning to the BJP, former Union minister Birender Singh today warned that he would quit the party if it remained in alliance with the JJP.

Addressing a rally in Jind, he said: “If the BJP thinks that the JJP will fetch votes for it, it is mistaken. The JJP does not have a support base any longer.”

Amid cheers from his supporters, he alleged that there was large-scale corruption by JJP leaders. “The person chosen by people for being a descendent of Devi Lal has betrayed them,” he claimed.

Birender is apparently under pressure from his supporters to take a decisive step. In the wake of the alliance, JJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala could be the candidate in the Uchana Kalan Assembly segment as he is representing it currently. The JJP has also staked claim to the Hisar Lok Sabha seat.

Recalling his decision to quit the Congress in 2014, he said: “I was set to be inducted into the Union Cabinet and my supporters gathered at my residence in Delhi. But when I was dropped at the last moment, I was hurt.” He added that the BJP, too, had given him due honour and a Cabinet berth.

No party flag at rally

Punjab leader Jagmeet Singh Brar said Birender Singh and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda would make a strong combination in Haryana

There were no flags of any party at the rally

Birender’s wife, former BJP MLA from Uchana Kalan, and son Brijendra Singh also attended the rally

