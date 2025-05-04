DT
Home / Haryana / Dropping witness, HC calls for report from judge

Judge has been asked to explain facts and circumstances under which the step was taken
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:10 AM May 04, 2025 IST
Punjab and Haryana High Court. File
Finding it “strange” that a victim was given up as a prosecution witness in a pending protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) trial, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has sought an explanation from Karnal Additional District and Sessions Judge, Fast-Track Special Court (POCSO). The judge has been asked to explain the facts and circumstances under which the step was taken.

As the matter came up for hearing, Justice Amarjot Bhatti’s Bench was told that the trial was pending since long and the victim’s statement was yet to be recorded. An interim order dated July 24, 2024, was also brought to the High Court’s notice vide which the witness-victim was “given up for recording of her statement”.

The Bench was hearing a regular bail plea in the case registered under the provisions of the POCSO Act at the Gharaunda police station in February 2020. Justice Bhatti asserted that recording the victim’s statement was material for the trial’s proper and final adjudication. “It is strange that the victim as prosecution witness has been given up by the public prosecutor and this fact is incorporated in the zimni order dated July 24, 2024. Let the report be called from the Additional District & Sessions Judge/Fast Track Special Court, (POCSO), Karnal, as to under what facts and circumstances the victim as prosecution witness has been given up”. The case will now come up for hearing on May 27.

