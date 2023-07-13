 Drug de-addiction centres under scanner: Chief Secretary : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Drug de-addiction centres under scanner: Chief Secretary

Drug de-addiction centres under scanner: Chief Secretary

Monitoring system to be developed by month-end

Drug de-addiction centres under scanner: Chief Secretary

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 12

With an aim to ensure effective monitoring of de-addiction centres in the state, the Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes and Antyodaya (SEWA) Department will develop a drug-abuse monitoring system by month end.

Stringent action against peddlers

}o break the chain of drug supply in the state, stringent action is being taken against peddlers. The SPs have been directed to submit detailed reports regarding the attachment of properties belonging to individuals involved in drug smuggling. Sanjeev Kaushal, CS

This was stated by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal who was presiding over the 5th state-level committee of Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) which was virtually attended by the DCs and SPs.

Kaushal said the Health Department had been directed to prepare standard treatment guidelines for the centres and to outline the appropriate quantity of drugs to be used for the treatment of the addicts. Furthermore, a special Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for post-mortem examinations in cases of drug overdose deaths is also being prepared.

To break the chain of drug supply in the state, Kaushal said stringent action was being taken against peddlers. He directed the SPs to submit detailed reports regarding the attachment of properties belonging to individuals involved in drug smuggling.

It was informed at the meeting that the department cancelled licences of two centres due to their non-compliance with regulations. Additionally, three other cases are currently under investigation.

