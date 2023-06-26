Chandigarh, June 25
The state government will observe ‘International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’ on June 26. Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand will address the youth on the issue of drug abuse at the Sant Sammelan programme to be held at Indradhanush Auditorium in Panchkula.
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be the chief guest. He will also inaugurate the ‘Drug-Free Haryana’ campaign.
