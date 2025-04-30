Drug-free village claim falls flat as youth dies of suspected overdose

Despite strong claims by Sirsa police about strict action against drug dealers and awareness campaigns, drug addiction continues to take young lives in the district. Just 10 days ago, a youth from Rania was found dead on the roadside due to a drug overdose. Now, a 20-year-old youth has died in Neharana village under Nathusari Chopta police station. The body was found outside his house near the toilet, with a syringe lying next to him.

His family said he had been addicted to drugs for the past one or two years and was often seen taking drug pills. They tried to counsel him, but he didn’t listen and continued using drugs, which eventually led to his death.

Neharana village was officially declared “drug-free” by the police and panchayat. Five months ago, the then ADGP Hisar had honoured the village sarpanch at a public event for this achievement. Coincidentally, another youth who died of drug overdose on April 17 also belonged to a so-called “drug-free” village Firozabad.

In the latest case, the youth who died had recently come to stay with his aunt in Neharana. Sub-inspector Vinod Kumar, who is investigating the case, confirmed that the youth was originally from a village in Tohana and had been living with his aunt for several months. The body was sent for post-mortem examination and later handed over to the family.

The aunt’s son said the youth was taking drug pills secretly, and despite several efforts to stop him and get him treated, he didn’t quit. On the night of his death, he went to the toilet and never returned. The family found him lying there.

The youth’s family has suffered multiple tragedies — one brother died by suicide, another in an accident and the third is mentally challenged.

His aunt’s son said drugs are easily available in the village and accused several local boys of selling and using drugs. Some villagers, requesting anonymity, also confirmed that drugs are still being sold in these “drug-free” villages.

Notably, Sirsa police had declared 173 villages and 11 wards drug-free under their anti-drug campaign but the ground reality tells a different story.