Drug peddler arrested

Sirsa, March 15

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Ellenabad police has arrested a person with 400 gm of opium worth thousands of rupees. The arrested accused has been identified as Krishan Kumar, a resident of Chaiya village of Hanumangarh district, Rajasthan. The police said they were checking vehicles, when a motorcycle rider, upon seeing the police, attempted to turn back. He was apprehended, and during his search, opium was seized from his possession.

#Rajasthan #Sirsa