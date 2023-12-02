Drug peddler held, 183 injections seized

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 1

The Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HNCB), Gurugram, has arrested an alleged drug peddler and seized 183 heavy dose injections worth lakhs from his possession.

Acting on a tip-off, the team arrested the accused, Deepak, and registered an FIR against him under the NDPS Act at the Sohna police station.

