Drug peddler held, 183 injections seized

Gurugram, December 1
The Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HNCB), Gurugram, has arrested an alleged drug peddler and seized 183 heavy dose injections worth lakhs from his possession.
Acting on a tip-off, the team arrested the accused, Deepak, and registered an FIR against him under the NDPS Act at the Sohna police station.
