Drug peddler held in Sonipat; Commercial quantity of ganja, charas seized

A team of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) arrested an alleged drug peddler and recovered 1.542 kg of charas and 5.954 kg of ganja from his possession during a raid in Gharwal village of Gohana in Sonipat district.

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The accused has been identified as Rajkumar alias Raju, a resident of Gharwal village.

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Inspector Ajay Dhankar, in-charge of the HSNCB Sonepat Unit, said Sub-Inspector Rohtash Kumar received a tip-off that Rajkumar was involved in drug trafficking and had concealed ganja and charas in an adjoining plot near his house for sale.

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Acting on the information, the HSNCB team conducted a raid at the accused’s premises. A search was carried out in the presence of a gazetted officer, during which 1.542 kg of charas and 5.954 kg of ganja were recovered.

Inspector Dhankar said the seized contraband falls under the commercial quantity category under the NDPS Act. He added that Rajkumar is a habitual offender, with four cases already registered against him under the NDPS Act.

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The accused was produced before a court on Thursday. Police will seek his remand to investigate his alleged drug trafficking network and identify others involved in the operation.

Inspector Dhankar also appealed to the public to support the HSNCB’s efforts to curb drug trafficking by sharing information about drug peddlers operating in their areas. He assured that the identity of informants would be kept confidential.