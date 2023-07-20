Drug peddler held with 65-kg heroin

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 19

The crime branch of the Tauru police arrested a drug peddler on Wednesday. They recovered over 65 kg of heroin worth Rs 15 lakhs from his possession.

An FIR was registered against the accused, Tareef, who is resident of Bawla village of Nuh district.

A crime branch team led by inspector Sandeep Mor was on a patrol when they received a tip-off that Tareef will be arriving at a particular shop there. As soon as he reached the spot, the police team nabbed him.

“The value of recovered heroin in the international market is around Rs 15 lakh. We are interrogating the accused to find out more about the network,” said Nuh SP Varun Singla.

