Drug peddler held with 65-kg heroin

Gurugram, July 19
The crime branch of the Tauru police arrested a drug peddler on Wednesday. They recovered over 65 kg of heroin worth Rs 15 lakhs from his possession.
An FIR was registered against the accused, Tareef, who is resident of Bawla village of Nuh district.
A crime branch team led by inspector Sandeep Mor was on a patrol when they received a tip-off that Tareef will be arriving at a particular shop there. As soon as he reached the spot, the police team nabbed him.
“The value of recovered heroin in the international market is around Rs 15 lakh. We are interrogating the accused to find out more about the network,” said Nuh SP Varun Singla.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Session set to be stormy, Oppn to rake up Manipur, ordinance
Cong insists on PM’s reply to debate | BJP terms it caveat f...
15 electrocuted in Chamoli, inquiry ordered
Incident at sewage plant on river bank
Ravi in spate, 7 Gurdaspur villages cut off
Fresh rain spells more trouble in Patiala | 2 killed in roof...