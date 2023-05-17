Drug peddler held with charas

Rohtak, May 16
Nearly a year after the seizure of his property, Dharambir, a resident of Kartarpura locality, has been arrested with charas. Dharambir is named in six cases under the NDPS Act.
A property purchased by him in the name of his son and daughter at Rohtak was seized on June 10, 2022. Anti-Narcotic Cell in-charge Parvinder said 700 gram of charas had been seized from the possession of Dharambir.
