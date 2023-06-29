Drug peddler nabbed

Gurugram, June 28
The police have arrested a drug peddler for transporting marijuana to Gurugram in a cab after he booked it through the Ola app. A team of the crime unit arrested the accused in the Sector 37 area and seized over 16 kg of marijuana.
According to the police, the accused has been identified as Shobha Kant, native of Chapra in Bihar and living as a tenant at Mohammadpur village. The cab driver, Kalu, resident of Tihar village in Delhi, told the police that he was not aware about the marijuana which was packed in two bags. He said the accused had booked the cab online and he had only come to drop him at the location.
The police let the cab driver go. A case has been registered.
