In a major crackdown on drug peddlers, the Kaithal police have freezed moveable and immovable properties worth Rs 84 lakh belonging to five habitual drug peddlers. The properties, acquired through illegal drug trade, were identified and the case was forwarded to the competent authority and administrator under the Ministry of Finance (Department of Revenue), which holds the power to seize or freeze assets of traffickers and benami holders.

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Giving details, Superintendent of Police (SP) Manpreet Singh Sudan said the orders prohibited any sale or purchase of these properties, with instructions circulated to all departments concerned.

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The first case belongs to Rajesh and Vikas, residents of Sajuma road in Kalayat. Rajesh faces three cases of drug trafficking, including seizures of 160g ganja (2019), 412g ganja (2024), and 1.96kg ganja (2025). Vikas has six cases registered, with repeated arrests between 2021–2024 involving ganja and heroin, including seizure of 8.060kg ganja in 2021, 4.23gram heroin in 2022, 2.20kg ganja ad 1.100 ganja patti in 2022, 305 gram ganja in 2023, 470 gram gaja in 2024. The ministry ordered freezing of properties in the names of Rajesh, Vikas, their parents, wives, and sister-in-law. Assets include houses, plots, two motorcycles, bank accounts, and other holdings worth around Rs 26 lakh, said the SP.

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He said the second case belonged to Biro Devi, her husband Malak Ram and son Ravi, residents of Kharka village. Biro Devi has two cases, including seizure of 23.76g smack (2020) for which she was sentenced to two years, and 11.61g heroin (2025). Malak Ram has five cases, with convictions of four years in 2016 and subsequent arrests between 2021–2025 involving heroin. Ravi has two cases, including a conviction in 2020 and another arrest in 2025 with heroin. Their freezed assets include one house, three plots, one motorcycle, a car, gold (49.52g), silver (245g), and bank accounts, valued at approximately Rs 58.4 lakh.

SP Sudan emphasised, “This campaign against drug peddlers will continue further. Those playing with the future of the youth will not be spared. Illegal earnings from the drug trade are no longer safe – either quit crime or be prepared to lose everything.”