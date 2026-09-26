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Home / Haryana / Drug peddler’s house demolished in Haryana's Kaithal

Drug peddler’s house demolished in Haryana's Kaithal

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Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 01:05 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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A house belonging to a drug peddler being razed at Titram village in Kaithal district.
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A house of an alleged drug peddler was demolished by the Kaithal police at Titram village in the district in the presence of police force.

The police said eight cases related to drug trafficking have been registered against the accused, Anil.

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Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Ajay Singhal has directed officers across the state to ensure effective action against crime and drug trafficking. He has also ordered a crackdown on the networks of persons involved in the illegal drug trade.

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As per the directions of the state government, strict action is being taken under the law against persons involved in crime and drug trafficking.

During an inspection of the accused’s house at Titram village, the Kaithal administration found that the construction had been carried out without valid permission. The administration had issued a notice as per the rules and directed that the illegal construction be dismantled.

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As the structure was not removed voluntarily within the stipulated period, the district administration, with the assistance of the police, got it demolished using a JCB.

Meanwhile, the Kaithal police have sought public cooperation in combating the illegal drug trade and other criminal activities.

“If any person in your surroundings is involved in the trafficking, sale or supply of drugs, or if you have information about any other criminal activity, immediately inform the police. Necessary action will be taken as per law on the basis of the information provided, and the identity of the informant will be kept completely confidential,” the police said.

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