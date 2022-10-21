Drug peddler's properties worth Rs 2 cr to be freezed

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 20

The Karnal police have got the permission to freeze the properties worth Rs 2.14 crore of a drug peddler from the competent authority, NDPS, New Delhi.

The police claimed that the accused had earned the property through narcotics trade. It is the third such action by the Karnal police, as earlier properties worth Rs 5 crore of drug peddlers were freezed in two cases.

“We got the permission to freeze the movable and immovable properties of drug peddler Sube Singh of Dachar village in the district from the competent authority, NDPS, New Delhi,” said Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police.

As per the orders, the alleged peddlers would not be able to sell their property to anyone and could not transfer or gift the same to anyone. Four cases under NDPS Act had been registered against the accused in the district.