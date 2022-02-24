Drug peddling on rise in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, February 23

Drug peddling and recovery of drugs in the district and the neighbouring Palwal district have been on the rise. With a recovery of 391.8 kg of ‘ganja patti’ valued at Rs 39.18 lakh in the first month of this year, the average monthly recovery is reported to have hit a new high.

As per the Police Department, the average monthly recovery of ‘ganja patti’, the commonly used drug, shot up to 129.01 kg in January this year (first month of 2022) from 62.56 kg in 2021 in the district.

951 held since January 1 As many as 951 persons have been arrested in 871 cases registered under the NDPS Act and for illicit liquor trade, gambling and possession of illegal arms since January 1 this year. —Sube Singh, Pro police

Revealing that ‘ganja’ recovery has surged more than three times in the past three years, an official said that the average monthly recovery in 2020 and 2019 had been just 21.75 kg and 16.83 kg respectively. Against a total seizure of 261.1 kg in 2020, the seizure of ‘ganja’ was over 750 kg in 2021.

Besides ganja, as many as 1,317 drug injections, 24.45 gm of smack (valued at Rs 2.5 lakh) and 10 tablets of similar kind were also seized in January. With registration of 55 cases under the NDPS Act, 59 persons were arrested in this period. Moreover, a total of 12.387 kg of ‘charas’, 116.76 kg of ‘bhang’ candy, 5 gm of brown sugar, 5,077 injections, 1,700 bottles of syrup and 6,480 tablets have been seized in the past 37 months in Faridabad.

In Palwal district, record 262.84 kg of ‘ganja’ was seized in the first month of 2022.

The recovery was 207.4 kg in 2021, and 1,529.33 kg were seized in 2019.

The total recovery of ‘ganja patti’ in Faridabad and Palwal since January 2019 is around 3,343.11 kg, which is valued at over Rs 3.34 crore in the market, it is claimed.