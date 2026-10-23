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Home / Haryana / Drug smuggler held with 24K prohibited capsules in Palwal

Drug smuggler held with 24K prohibited capsules in Palwal

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Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:30 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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As per the police, the accused failed to produce valid documents or licences for possessing the medicines.
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The Palwal police have arrested an alleged interstate drug smuggler and seized 24,000 prohibited capsules from his car.

The accused, Irfan, a resident of Sirauli village in Nuh district, was intercepted by the Anti-Vehicle Theft unit, Hathin, near Gariba School on the Utawad-Hodal road following a tip-off about his alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

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A search of the vehicle in the presence of Duty Magistrate Vikas Kumar, a gazetted officer from the Excise and Taxation Department, led to the recovery of 100 packets containing 24,000 capsules of Proxyco Spas. As per the police, the accused failed to produce valid documents or licences for possessing the medicines. A case has been registered at Utawad police station under the NDPS Act, and the accused is being questioned.

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