Drug smuggler's house demolished in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 24

A woman drug smuggler’s illegally constructed house in Khokhra Kot locality of Rohtak was demolished here today.

The demolition drive was carried out by a team of the Archaeological Survey of India (Chandigarh circle) in accordance with the state government’s policies.

Rohtak Superintendent of Police Udai Singh Meena said Nihal Kaur, alias Nihali, was named in around 20 cases registered under the NDPS Act and was lodged in a jail in judicial custody.

Nihal Kaur’s family members were also involved in smuggling drugs, he said, adding that her son Baljit was also named in several cases registered under the NDPS Act and was also lodged in jail.

“Both portions of the twin-house occupied by two sons of Nihal Kaur were demolished today. The demolition drive was carried out in the presence of a Duty Magistrate and a police team comprising 430 personnel led by DSP (Headquarters) Dr Ravinder,” the SP said.

Illegal structure