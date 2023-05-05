Drug smuggler’s properties demolished

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 4

In a crackdown against people involved in drug trade, the Faridabad police on Thursday demolished five shanties and four shops built illegally by a drug smuggler on the government land near Delight Garden in the Surajkund area.

According to the police, the drug smuggler, identified as Amarnath (54) was a native of a village in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. He was in the illegal drug trade for the past 10 years. Eight cases were registered against the accused, including four of marijuana and four of liquor smuggling in Faridabad. The accused was lodged in jail in a drug smuggling case. Two cases of drug smuggling were also registered against the wife of the accused.

Sube Singh, spokesperson of the Faridabad police, said the accused had built nine illegal properties on deh shamlat in Ankhir village. These included four shops and five shanties.

The police spokesperson said a list of criminals who had acquired property illegally was being prepared.