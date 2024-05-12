Drug supplier arrested

Panipat, May 11
The anti-narcotics team of the police arrested a person and recovered 3,500 prohibited injections from him at Ganjbar village in the district and also arrested a buyer who purchased the injections from the supplier.
The accused was identified as Rajpal of Ganjbar village, while the buyer has been identified as Yudhveer of the same village. A case has been registered against the accused under various Sections of the NDPS Act and Rajpal was produced in the court on Friday. The court has sent Yudhveer to judicial custody and Rajpal to three days police custody.
