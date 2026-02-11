Although a declining trend has been recorded in cases registered under the NDPS Act this year, the illegal drug trade continues to pose a challenge for the district administration, prompting it to issue fresh directions to break the chain of drug rackets and trafficking.

As per the new directions, all SDMs of the district have been instructed to hold meetings with teachers, ASHAs and Anganwadi workers in their respective areas to gather actionable intelligence related to drug trafficking and consumption. The Civil Surgeon has also been directed to conduct surveys through ANMs, MPHWs and ASHAs to identify drug-dependent persons and upload the data on the Prayas app. The directions have been issued by Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta who has also ordered identification of major suppliers in the district and strict action against them. According to official data, a total of 10 cases under the NDPS Act and 18 arrests were recorded between January 1 and February 9 this year. This marks a decline compared to the same period last year (2025), when 22 cases were registered and 48 people were arrested.

The authorities claim that under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, effective action is being taken to hit drug traffickers financially. So far, 44 property attachment proposals have been sent to the competent authority, of which 43 have been approved.

Under this, properties worth approximately Rs 6.77 crore have been frozen, and one proposal is still under process. During 2026, five such proposals were sent, of which four have been approved, resulting in the freezing of properties worth around Rs 24.8 lakh. One case is still under process.

DC Sachin Gupta has directed all departments concerned to ensure robust prosecution in courts in cases related to drug trafficking so that offenders involved in the illegal narcotics trade are awarded strict punishment under the law. He further said strong evidence-based cases and effective legal follow-up would help curb the menace of drugs in the district.

Gupta has also instructed that all identified-crime cases be categorised systematically for focused monitoring. Stressing the importance of prevention, he directed the Health and Social Welfare Departments to organise village-level awareness programmes in a planned manner to keep the youth away from substance abuse. The District Education Officer was asked to organise painting and debate competitions at schools after annual examinations to promote drug-free living.“The district administration has intensified action against supply, trafficking and consumption of narcotics. All de-addiction centres in the district will be inspected, and action will be taken against illegally operating facilities,” said the DC while holding a review meeting with police officials.