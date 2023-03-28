Drugs being sold just 50 m from police post in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, March 27

Narcotic drugs are being sold openly in certain pockets of Rohtak city. The drug peddlers have become so fearless that they are selling drugs with impunity even near a police post.

A visit to Kartarpura locality in Indira Colony at Rohtak by The Tribune today revealed that several local residents, including women, were sitting on cots and chairs in front of their houses located at a stone’s throw from the local police post.

Asked about the availability of narcotics by this correspondent, a woman sitting on a charpoy in front of her home just about 50 metres from the police post asked: “kitna logey (How much will you have)?”

Questioned about the drugs available with her, the woman replied that she had ganja and also quoted its rate.

Local police officials maintain that they conduct frequent raids in which some drug peddlers are arrested and narcotics seized, but they get bail soon and get back to selling drugs.

“The drug peddlers know the loopholes in the law. They keep very small quantities of drugs with them so that they can get bail even if they are caught,” says Parvinder Singh, in-charge of the Indira Colony police post.

He points out that 34 cases under the NDPS Act have been registered in 10 months of his tenure at the police post.

As per police sources, areas like Kartarpura in Indira Colony, Kuan Mohalla, Garhi Mohalla and Khokrakot localities are notorious for the sale of narcotic drugs like heroin, ganja, sulfa etc. The peddlers usually bring these drugs from Delhi.

“Some shopkeepers and local residents host their customers at their shops/homes and offer alcohol and eatables apart from narcotic drugs,” reveal sources.

Police officials claim that the recent measures like demolition of houses of drug peddlers and installation of CCTV cameras in the notorious pockets have put some check on the illegal trade.

Rohtak range IGP Rakesh Kumar Arya asserts that a multi-pronged strategy is being employed to curb drug trade. “An intensive drive is being carried out to nab the drug smugglers. Fifteen cases have been registered in 15 days, in which 19 persons have been arrested and a big amount of narcotics seized from them,” stated Arya.