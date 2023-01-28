 Drugs seized during raid at Gurugram nightclub : The Tribune India

Drugs seized during raid at Gurugram nightclub

Blood samples of 288 persons present on the premises sent for forensic examination

Drugs seized during raid at Gurugram nightclub

A view of Casa Danza club in Gurugram. Photo: S.Chandan



Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, January 28

Gurugram police have seized 14 sachets of drugs, including cocaine, charas, heroin, Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) and others contraband, during a raid at a nightclub in the Udyog Vihar Phase 3 area in the wee hours of Saturday.

In all, 288 men and women were detained in the club on the suspicion of consuming drugs and blood samples of all were taken by a team of the health department.

An FIR has been registered against three club owners, three managers and other staff members, but no arrest has been made so far.

Police said the raid was conducted around 2 am on Saturday at Casa Danza club. The raided party included four crime units and a team of Udyog Vihar police station under the joint supervision of Manoj Kumar, ACP, Udyog; Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime; and Kavita, ACP, East, who blocked entry and exit gates to the club.

“During search of 288 persons no contraband was recovered from their possession. After vacating the club a deep search was started by the crime scene team led by scientific officer Jyoti. Six sachets of cocaine (6.30 gm), one sachet of charas (10.67 gm), three electric hookahs and a packet of tobacco from under a table on ground floor were recovered.

On the first floor, a sachet of heroin (6.30 gm), 4 sachets of MDMA (4 gm), 3 pink tablets, three orange tablets, pieces of black and green tablets and four laced cigarettes were recovered from the drawer of counter table, added the ACP.

An FIR has been registered against club owners Abhishek Rana, Arvind Yadav, Kunark Sikka, managers Man Singh, Veer, Devesh and other staff members under Sections 21, 22, 25, 27, 29 of the NDPS Act at Udyog Vihar police station.

“An FIR has been registered and a further probe is underway. We will send the blood samples to the forensic science laboratory and after getting the blood sample reports action will be taken as per the law. The club owner and other who are booked will be arrested soon,” said Manoj Kumar, ACP, Udyog.

In August last, a manager and six bouncers of Casa Danza club were arrested for allegedly assaulted six people, including four women, who came to club for partying.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Pilot dies as 2 IAF fighter planes crash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena

2
Diaspora

What is forcing Indian students to shift to Australia and Canada, shrinking the student market in UK

3
Diaspora

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

4
Punjab

Capt Amarinder Singh may replace Koshyari as Maharashtra Governor

5
Nation

Hindenburg report on Adani Group leads to bloodbath on D-Street

6
World

Pakistani currency depreciates to record low

7
Nation

Pakistan opposes India's notice to alter Indus Water Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague

8
Nation

Bank unions defer 2-day nationwide strike on January 30, 31

9
Haryana

Gurugram: Deal stuck, dwellers won't leave unsafe Chintels flats

10
Nation

Doctor couple among 5 killed in fire at private nursing home in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Don't Miss

View All
What is forcing Indian students to shift to Australia and Canada, shrinking the student market in UK
Diaspora

What is forcing Indian students to shift to Australia and Canada, shrinking the student market in UK

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment
Diaspora

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

Canada's job vacancies declined in November 2022
Diaspora

Canada's job vacancies declined in November 2022

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be
Science Technology Explainer

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan’s name is breaking the Internet: ‘Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?’
Entertainment

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan's name is breaking the Internet: 'Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?'

Worst impacts of sea level rise will hit earlier than thought: Study
Science Technology

Worst impacts of sea level rise will hit earlier than thought: Study

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss
World

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa

Top News

2 IAF fighter jets crash in MP’s Morena

Pilot dies as 2 IAF fighter planes crash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena

The Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft had taken off from th...

‘Blast-like sound, balls of fire falling from sky’: Eyewitnesses recount  Sukhoi-Mirage crash in MP’s Morena

‘Blast-like sound, balls of fire falling from sky’: Eyewitnesses recount  Sukhoi-Mirage crash in MP’s Morena

People who assembled at the site extricated the two pilots f...

Pakistan opposes India’s notice to alter Indus Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague

Pakistan opposes India's notice to alter Indus Water Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague

The hearing begins hours after ‘sources’ in New Delhi say In...

Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Mughal Gardens renamed ‘Amrit Udyan’

Rashtrapati Bhavan's Mughal Gardens renamed 'Amrit Udyan'

Resplendent gardens will be open for public from January 31

Day after being suspended for ‘security lapse’, Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J-K’s Awantipora

Day after being suspended for 'security lapse', Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J-K's Awantipora

The Congress on Friday had alleged that police arrangements ...


Cities

View All

Man charred to death as building catches fire in Amritsar

Man charred to death as building catches fire in Amritsar

Amritsar girl critical after cop's son shoots at her

Smart Road in Amritsar jumps 28-month deadline

Punjab registered record rise in GST revenue, says Harpal Singh Cheema

Education Department targets 15% rise in enrolment in govt schools this year

2 hurt by Chinese string

2 hurt by Chinese string in Bathinda

Will make Punjab drug-free: BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

40 Chandigarh articles up for sale in biggest heritage auction

Doorstep delivery of Sampark services soon, says Chandigarh Adviser

Will claim Himachal's share in Chandigarh's assets: Dy CM Mukesh Agnihotri

5,000 EWS flats to come up in Mohali

Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Mughal Gardens renamed ‘Amrit Udyan’

Rashtrapati Bhavan's Mughal Gardens renamed 'Amrit Udyan'

BBC documentary screening: DU forms 7-member panel to probe Jan 27 ruckus outside Arts Faculty

Delhi official registers govt land in name of pvt persons, dismissed

Absorb ad hoc teachers as regular faculty, Sisodia writes to Delhi varsity

Delhi youth held for stalking 14-year-old

36 honoured at state function on Republic Day

36 honoured at state function on Republic Day

MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s widow may contest Jalandhar bypoll, hints Congress

At Nawanshahr event, Bhullar highlights govt's achievements

67 feted in Kapurthala

Kataruchak unfurls Tricolour at Hoshiarpur

Freedom fighters, prominent citizens honoured on R-Day

Freedom fighters, prominent citizens honoured on R-Day

District gets 34 new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Villagers see a ray of hope in mohalla clinics

Kup Kalan clinic earns praise from patients

Commercial building comes up in LIT colony

Republic Day celebrated with fervour across Patiala district

Republic Day celebrated with fervour across Patiala district

AAP councillors give celebrations a miss

14 held for flying kites using Chinese string