Drugs seized during raid at Gurugram nightclub

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, January 28

Gurugram police have seized 14 sachets of drugs, including cocaine, charas, heroin, Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) and others contraband, during a raid at a nightclub in the Udyog Vihar Phase 3 area in the wee hours of Saturday.

In all, 288 men and women were detained in the club on the suspicion of consuming drugs and blood samples of all were taken by a team of the health department.

An FIR has been registered against three club owners, three managers and other staff members, but no arrest has been made so far.

Police said the raid was conducted around 2 am on Saturday at Casa Danza club. The raided party included four crime units and a team of Udyog Vihar police station under the joint supervision of Manoj Kumar, ACP, Udyog; Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime; and Kavita, ACP, East, who blocked entry and exit gates to the club.

“During search of 288 persons no contraband was recovered from their possession. After vacating the club a deep search was started by the crime scene team led by scientific officer Jyoti. Six sachets of cocaine (6.30 gm), one sachet of charas (10.67 gm), three electric hookahs and a packet of tobacco from under a table on ground floor were recovered.

On the first floor, a sachet of heroin (6.30 gm), 4 sachets of MDMA (4 gm), 3 pink tablets, three orange tablets, pieces of black and green tablets and four laced cigarettes were recovered from the drawer of counter table, added the ACP.

An FIR has been registered against club owners Abhishek Rana, Arvind Yadav, Kunark Sikka, managers Man Singh, Veer, Devesh and other staff members under Sections 21, 22, 25, 27, 29 of the NDPS Act at Udyog Vihar police station.

“An FIR has been registered and a further probe is underway. We will send the blood samples to the forensic science laboratory and after getting the blood sample reports action will be taken as per the law. The club owner and other who are booked will be arrested soon,” said Manoj Kumar, ACP, Udyog.

In August last, a manager and six bouncers of Casa Danza club were arrested for allegedly assaulted six people, including four women, who came to club for partying.