Drugs worth Rs 1.5 cr seized, one arrested

Karnal, November 22
In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Kaithal police arrested a truck driver on the charges of drug peddling on Monday from Hisar-Chandigarh bypass Road
in Kaithal and recovered 1500kg doda/chura post (poppy husk) and 500 gm opium worth Rs 1.5 crore from
his truck, said Upasana, Superintendent of Police, while interacting with mediapersons on Tuesday.
The accused has been identified as Palwinder, a truck driver, she added.
The police team intercepted his truck near the Hisar-Chandigarh bypass Road after receiving a tip-off.
The police recovered 500gm of opium, 58 bags of drugs comprising 480kg doda post in 24 bags and 1,020 kg of chura post in 34 bags, she added. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered, the SP added.
