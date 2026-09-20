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Home / Haryana / Drumbeats welcome gangster as he visits Sonepat home on a few hours’ parole

Drumbeats welcome gangster as he visits Sonepat home on a few hours’ parole

Gangster Sandeep Singh alias Kala Jathedi attends twin daughters' naming ceremony in Sonepat     

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PTI
Sonepat, Updated At : 09:14 PM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Jathedi faces charges in more than 30 serious criminal cases, including murder, ransom and extortion, across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan. Photo for representation
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Gangster Sandeep Singh alias Kala Jathedi left Delhi's Tihar Jail to attend the naming ceremony of his twin daughters in his native Jathedi village here on Sunday after he was granted custody parole for a few hours.

He was brought to the village under heavy police security and was welcomed home with drumbeats, his family told reporters.

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He returned to the prison in the evening.

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Jathedi's wife, Anuradha Choudhary, gave birth to the twin girls three months ago. The family had organised a religious ceremony, including a havan and naming rituals, on Sunday.

"He (Jathedi) was granted a few hours of custody parole today. We had organised a havan for the 'namkaran' (naming) ceremony. Some rituals were to be held," Anuradha told reporters.

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"The family was very happy to see him. It was after years that he was visiting his home on an auspicious occasion. Previously, he had come when his mother died," she said.

In July, a Delhi court had granted Jathedi custody parole for four hours to meet his wife and newborn daughters at a Gurugram hospital.

Jathedi faces charges in more than 30 serious criminal cases, including murder, ransom and extortion, across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.

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