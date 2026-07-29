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Home / Haryana / Dry spell pushes back sowing, stresses standing crops in Hisar

Dry spell pushes back sowing, stresses standing crops in Hisar

Agri Department hopes to meet sowing target by first week of August

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 08:45 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Data from the district's Soil Health Dashboard shows that nitrogen deficiency is the biggest concern. File
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Deficient monsoon rainfall has left around 80,000 hectares of agricultural land in Hisar district unsown this season, while standing crops of moong, cotton and paddy are showing signs of stress due to the prolonged dry spell.

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According to the Agricultural Meteorology Department of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), Haryana has received around 176 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon against the normal 231 mm, resulting in a statewide rainfall deficit. The department, however, expects the shortfall to narrow with the rainfall forecast over the next few days.

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According to the Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, sowing has been completed on about 2.20 lakh hectares in Hisar district. During the corresponding period last year, sowing had crossed three lakh hectares. However, inadequate rainfall has delayed sowing this season and affected standing crops.

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Hisar has received only 44.5 mm of rainfall so far in July against the normal average of 140 mm for the month. In contrast, the district had recorded 103 mm of rainfall during the past two days of July last year, taking the month’’s total to around 170 mm.

The below-normal rainfall marks a sharp contrast to last year, when excessive rains had triggered flood-like conditions, inundating thousands of acres of agricultural land and causing waterlogging that persisted for months.

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Deputy Director of Agriculture Dr Rajbir Singh said paddy transplantation was still underway and would continue till the first week of August.

“The delay in the arrival of the rains had held back sowing this year, but we expect to achieve the target of sowing by the first week of August.” He said the area under cotton was likely to be slightly lower than last year, while the acreage under paddy and bajra was expected to increase.

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