Dry spell, Haryana wheat growers on the edge

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, March 26

Farmers have urged the state government to increase power supply to agriculture feeders as they are finding it difficult to save their late-sown wheat crop amid the ongoing dry spell.

They said the grain in majority of the late-sown wheat crop was in the milking stage, which required watering this time. They further said the sowing of the sugarcane crop was also going on in full swing in the district and there was a need for irrigation soon.

A progressive farmer, Satpal Kaushik, has written a letter to the higher officials of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN), requesting them to provide at least 10 hours of power supply daily to tubewells for irrigation.

According to information, normally wheat is sown up to November 25, but in Yamunanagar district the crop is sown till December 31 every year in a large area after harvesting sugarcane.

“In most of the fields, the early sown wheat crop is in the ripening stage. But the wheat sown after harvesting sugarcane is in the milking stage at this time. It will take at least 20 days to ripen. If farmers fail to irrigate their crop this time, the sudden hike in day temperature may lead to the shrinking of grain and ultimately cause a decrease in the yield,” said Kaushik.

He further said the government was providing only 4-5 hours of power supply to agriculture feeders this time, but it needed to be increased it to at least 10 hours daily.

Ramesh Kumar of Telipura village said Yamunanagar district was considered to be the hub of sugarcane crop in Haryana.

He said the sowing of the sugarcane crop was going on in full swing in the district right now. “Soon after sowing the sugarcane crop, it needs watering.”

Another farmer, Anil Kumar, said they were forced to use diesel engine to run tubewells to get extra water. “Farmers are failing to maintain the required moisture in their fields to save their late-sown wheat and sugarcane crop along with green fodder following the ongoing dry spell. In such circumstances, the government should increase the power supply daily.”