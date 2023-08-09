DSP transferred in Nuh district

Tribune News Service

Nuh, August 8

Days after Nuh’s DC and SP were transferred, the Haryana Government has moved out a DSP-rank police officer from the Tauru block of the district.

Nuh DSP Jai Prakash was moved out of the district on Tuesday. As per the order issued on Monday by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) TVSN Prasad, DSP Jai Prakash has been transferred. He will take up the posting as the DSP (Police Headquarters) in Panchkula.

According to the higher authorities, Jai Prakash continued to be absent from duty for a long time, including during riots and ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, the Nuh police have so far registered 142 FIRs and arrested 312 accused and detained106 persons. The police have also released over 100 persons detained earlier after they were found innocent. After recent meetings with sarpanches, the police are seeing accused coming in for surrendering and “joining investigations”.

