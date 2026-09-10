DTCP cracks down on 27 buildings in Gurugram, seals over 240 rooms

A two-day crackdown by the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has exposed the widespread commercial use of stilt floors meant for parking in Sushant Lok-1 and South City-1, with around 27 buildings and more than 240 rooms sealed or demolished.

The enforcement drive targeted illegal hotels, paying guest (PG) facilities, guest houses, banquet halls and other commercial establishments operating in residential properties in violation of approved building plans and permitted land use.

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District Town Planner (Enforcement) Amit Madholia led the action in A Block of Sushant Lok-1, while Assistant Town Planner Divya Dahiya's team carried out the drive in B Block of South City-1.

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One of the biggest actions was taken at house No. 379A, where a dining hall, kitchen, reception and lounge constructed on the stilt floor were demolished. As many as 52 rooms spread over four floors and being operated as a guest house were sealed.

At house No. 569, a basement banquet hall and nine two-bedroom units — three on each floor — were sealed. An office and drawing room constructed on the stilt floor were also demolished.

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At house No. 519, which had an approved guest house, the stilt-level reception, kitchen and dining hall were demolished. Properties 283A and 282A, being operated jointly as a 36-room guest house, were also sealed.

At house No. 511, a hardware store had encroached upon the basement of the plot. Both the premises were sealed.

In South City-1, a 20-room hotel at B-2 was sealed. PG facilities operating from B-79 and B-80, having 32 and 39 rooms respectively in stilt-plus-four-floor buildings, were also sealed.

A 27-room guest house at B-11 was sealed and its stilt-floor office demolished. At B-23, illegal servant and leisure rooms were sealed and an unauthorised guard room was demolished.

The Tuesday phase of the drive had covered 14 buildings, including house No. 603B, where a boutique, treatment centre and studio rooms were being operated in a five-floor building. As many as 23 rooms were sealed there.

The department also removed encroachments from the right-of-way. An RWA-installed gate, which officials said was causing waterlogging complaints, was demolished along with an unauthorised guard room and several roadside flower beds raised by residents.

Officials said the survey of licensed colonies across Gurugram was about 90 per cent complete. The enforcement campaign has now moved from DLF Phase-3 to Sushant Lok-1 and South City-1.

The action follows a Punjab and Haryana High Court ruling settling the jurisdictional dispute between the DTCP and the municipal corporation, besides directions of the Supreme Court for strict action against illegal construction.