DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / DTCP cracks down on 27 buildings in Gurugram, seals over 240 rooms

DTCP cracks down on 27 buildings in Gurugram, seals over 240 rooms

article_Author
Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:35 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An illegal structure which was demolished in Gurugram.
Advertisement

A two-day crackdown by the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has exposed the widespread commercial use of stilt floors meant for parking in Sushant Lok-1 and South City-1, with around 27 buildings and more than 240 rooms sealed or demolished.

The enforcement drive targeted illegal hotels, paying guest (PG) facilities, guest houses, banquet halls and other commercial establishments operating in residential properties in violation of approved building plans and permitted land use.

Advertisement

District Town Planner (Enforcement) Amit Madholia led the action in A Block of Sushant Lok-1, while Assistant Town Planner Divya Dahiya's team carried out the drive in B Block of South City-1.

Advertisement

One of the biggest actions was taken at house No. 379A, where a dining hall, kitchen, reception and lounge constructed on the stilt floor were demolished. As many as 52 rooms spread over four floors and being operated as a guest house were sealed.

At house No. 569, a basement banquet hall and nine two-bedroom units — three on each floor — were sealed. An office and drawing room constructed on the stilt floor were also demolished.

Advertisement

At house No. 519, which had an approved guest house, the stilt-level reception, kitchen and dining hall were demolished. Properties 283A and 282A, being operated jointly as a 36-room guest house, were also sealed.

At house No. 511, a hardware store had encroached upon the basement of the plot. Both the premises were sealed.

In South City-1, a 20-room hotel at B-2 was sealed. PG facilities operating from B-79 and B-80, having 32 and 39 rooms respectively in stilt-plus-four-floor buildings, were also sealed.

A 27-room guest house at B-11 was sealed and its stilt-floor office demolished. At B-23, illegal servant and leisure rooms were sealed and an unauthorised guard room was demolished.

The Tuesday phase of the drive had covered 14 buildings, including house No. 603B, where a boutique, treatment centre and studio rooms were being operated in a five-floor building. As many as 23 rooms were sealed there.

The department also removed encroachments from the right-of-way. An RWA-installed gate, which officials said was causing waterlogging complaints, was demolished along with an unauthorised guard room and several roadside flower beds raised by residents.

Officials said the survey of licensed colonies across Gurugram was about 90 per cent complete. The enforcement campaign has now moved from DLF Phase-3 to Sushant Lok-1 and South City-1.

The action follows a Punjab and Haryana High Court ruling settling the jurisdictional dispute between the DTCP and the municipal corporation, besides directions of the Supreme Court for strict action against illegal construction.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts