DTP clears 216 km of encroachments in elite Gurugram areas; report to HC soon

In one of the most aggressive enforcement drives in recent years, Department of Town and Country Planning (DTP) has reclaimed over 216 km of road length across Gurugram’s elite neighbourhoods.

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The five-day anti-encroachment drive, which ended this week, targeted nearly 7,000 properties where illegal extensions — from boundary walls to private gardens — had encroached on public roads and right of way (ROW) areas. With demolitions complete in DLF Phases 1 and 2, Palam Vihar and Sushant Lok, officials are finalising an interim report for the high court, documenting the recovery of government land.

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Eight enforcement teams focused on removing unauthorised structures that had narrowed roads from planned widths of 9 to 24 metres to congested lanes. Heavy machinery dismantled over 1,000 illegal extensions, including guard rooms, staircases and concrete ramps.

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District Town Planner (Enforcement) Amit Madholia, who supervised operations in high-violation zones, said, “Our teams cleared 216 km of road that had been occupied for years. This action is part of a mandate to restore the city’s infrastructure. We will submit an interim report to the court with details of the 7,000-plus properties and encroachments cleared in this phase.”

While some homeowners resisted, most residents called it a long-overdue step. In Palam Vihar, where DTP cleared over 600 illegal fences and 650 ramps, residents welcomed the move.

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Aarohi Gupta, a long-time Palam Vihar resident, called the clearing a lifesaving development for pedestrians. “For years, encroachments forced us to walk on roads amid heavy traffic because footpaths were blocked by private lawns and guard cabins. Reclaiming this space means children and senior citizens can walk safely again. The encroachments also blocked manholes and rainwater drains, causing waterlogging,” she said.

The DTP said the crackdown will continue. A monitoring committee is being set up to prevent re-encroachment on the reclaimed 216 km.