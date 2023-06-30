DU student, friend beaten up in a case of road rage

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 29

In a case of road rage, a DU student and his friend, who were in a car, were thrashed by six youths for not giving side to their car in DLF Phase 1 area yesterday. The accused fled after threatening to kill them.

According to a complaint by 22-year-old Raja, a resident of Baliawas village and a BA first-year student of Malviya Nagar College, around 4.30 pm he and his friend Praveen were going from Baliawas to Gwal Pahari for some work. “On the way, a Baleno car stopped after overtaking our car near Baliawas Chowk. Around six youths got down from the car and started arguing why we did not give them side. As soon as we stepped out of the car, they attacked us. They brutally thrashed us with sticks and we were seriously injured. Before fleeing, they threatened to kill us if we did not give side to their car again,” he said.

The victims went to a nearby hospital for treatment and later called the police.

An FIR has been registered against the six unidentified youths and efforts are being made to arrest them.