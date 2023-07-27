DU student molested in auto, 1 held

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 26

A 19-year-old DU student was molested by her co-passenger while returning from MG road on Tuesday.

A video of the girl thrashing the accused has also gone viral on social media. An FIR was registered at the civil line police station and the accused has been arrested. He was later released on bail.

The accused, identified as 40-year-old Moharam Ali, is a resident of Madhubani, Bihar, and works as a tailor in a private firm in Udyog Vihar area.

The incident took place near a bus stand on Tuesday afternoon when the DU student, a resident of Gurugram, was on her way back from MG road in a shared auto. The accused co-passenger molested her and she immediately told the driver to stop the auto. After stepping out, she raised an alarm and also slapped the accused thrice. Eventually, bystanders gathered and the accused was taken to the police station.

