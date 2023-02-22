Dues pending, Faridabad MC seals 71 properties, serves notices

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, February 21

In its drive against property tax defaulters, the local Municipal Corporation has sealed 71 properties, including commercial and residential units, in the past three days.

The MC says some defaulters have not paid tax for five years and some for more than 10 years. As a result, property tax dues have amounted to Rs 170 crore.

The drive will continue till March 31.

The civic body has served notices on the defaulters, asking them to pay the dues within two weeks. If they fail to so, the properties would be auctioned off, the MC said.

A civic body official said, “The interest waiver scheme ended on January 31. The civic body has now started acting tough against major defaulters. They have been issued notices.”

The 71 sealed properties are located in the NIT, old Faridabad and Ballabgarh zones.

According to MC officials, 10 units at NIT-2 against which Rs 90 lakh has been pending were sealed on Tuesday. In all, 23 units at the Old Faridabad-1 zone were sealed on Monday. The dues against the owners of the 23 units have amounted to Rs 80 lakh.

In all, 15 units at Ballabgarh-1 and Ballabgarh-2 zones were sealed on Sunday. An amount of Rs 13 lakh is pending against the owners of these units.

The official said another 25 units in the NIT zone would be sealed in the next few days.

The MC is concentrating on defaulters who owe Rs 50,000 or more. The number of such defaulters is more than 6,000.

So far, the MC has recovered around Rs 60 crore dues this fiscal. The target is to recover Rs 90 crore till March 31.

Around 25 units were sealed in the last drive that took place in September and October 2022, according to officials.

A senior MC official said, “The drive aims at ensuring maximum recovery of dues by the end of this financial year. Property tax is a major source of MC’s income.”

Prime numbers

Rs 170 crore property tax dues

property tax dues 6,000 defaulters with dues more than Rs 50,000

defaulters with dues more than Rs 50,000 Rs 90 crore recovery target till March 31