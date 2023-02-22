 Dues pending, Faridabad MC seals 71 properties, serves notices : The Tribune India

Dues pending, Faridabad MC seals 71 properties, serves notices

Defaulters told to pay up in 2 weeks, failing which units will be auctioned

Dues pending, Faridabad MC seals 71 properties, serves notices

Municipal Corporation officials seal a house in Faridabad.



Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, February 21

In its drive against property tax defaulters, the local Municipal Corporation has sealed 71 properties, including commercial and residential units, in the past three days.

The MC says some defaulters have not paid tax for five years and some for more than 10 years. As a result, property tax dues have amounted to Rs 170 crore.

The drive will continue till March 31.

The civic body has served notices on the defaulters, asking them to pay the dues within two weeks. If they fail to so, the properties would be auctioned off, the MC said.

A civic body official said, “The interest waiver scheme ended on January 31. The civic body has now started acting tough against major defaulters. They have been issued notices.”

The 71 sealed properties are located in the NIT, old Faridabad and Ballabgarh zones.

According to MC officials, 10 units at NIT-2 against which Rs 90 lakh has been pending were sealed on Tuesday. In all, 23 units at the Old Faridabad-1 zone were sealed on Monday. The dues against the owners of the 23 units have amounted to Rs 80 lakh.

In all, 15 units at Ballabgarh-1 and Ballabgarh-2 zones were sealed on Sunday. An amount of Rs 13 lakh is pending against the owners of these units.

The official said another 25 units in the NIT zone would be sealed in the next few days.

The MC is concentrating on defaulters who owe Rs 50,000 or more. The number of such defaulters is more than 6,000.

So far, the MC has recovered around Rs 60 crore dues this fiscal. The target is to recover Rs 90 crore till March 31.

Around 25 units were sealed in the last drive that took place in September and October 2022, according to officials.

A senior MC official said, “The drive aims at ensuring maximum recovery of dues by the end of this financial year. Property tax is a major source of MC’s income.”

Prime numbers

  • Rs 170 crore property tax dues
  • 6,000 defaulters with dues more than Rs 50,000
  • Rs 90 crore recovery target till March 31

Acting tough

The drive against property tax defaulters aims at ensuring maximum recovery of dues by the end of this financial year. Property tax is a major source of MC’s income. Senior MC official

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

High Court quashes Punjab govt notification on fixed monthly emoluments during probation

2
Punjab

Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan arrested in bribery case

3
Haryana Budget Session

Govt puts policy allowing stilt plus 4 floors on hold

4
Haryana

Gurugram woman, 10-year-old son rescued after 3 years of self-confinement fearing Covid

5
Diaspora

Hate crimes against Sikhs on the rise in US; second most targeted religious group after Jews

6
Punjab

Gangster Teja, 2 aides shot in encounter; two cops injured

7
Nation

Volodymyr Zelenskyy office dials Ajit Doval over UNGA vote

8
Punjab

Two-day Punjab Investors summit begins on January 23 in Mohali

9
Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann sanctioned MLA Amit Rattan’s arrest after forensic examination of audio recording

10
Nation

Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera

Don't Miss

View All
Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Top News

Congress claims its leader Pawan Khera deplaned from Raipur flight, stages dharna on tarmac

Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera

The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...

Will decide on Budget session only after legal advise on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor

Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor

Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...

AAP MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand

AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand

Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...

Punjab has introduced self-certification for industries to do away with Inspector Raj and make work environment more cordial for industry, says Chief Secretary Janjua

Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit

Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...

China wants to ‘speed up’ lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary

China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary

The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...


Cities

View All

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s supporters clash with police in Ajnala

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s supporters clash with police in Ajnala

400 protesting farmers block Asr-Pathankot railway track

Agri Dept gears to check farm fires

Punjabi still not getting prominence in pvt sector offices

Don’t pull alarm chains in trains for trivial reasons, passengers told

Cops thwart contract killing bid, 2 arrested

Bathinda: Cops thwart contract killing bid, 2 arrested

Fog brings cheer to Punjab farmers

Dog bite cases up in Mohali, no sterilisation since Sept 2021

Dog bite cases up in Mohali, no sterilisation since Sept 2021

GMCH plans 340-bed super speciality block

Day 3: 499 challaned for non-segregation of waste

Kharar realtor in VB net

Three-day PU Rose Fest starts tomorrow

After smooth election of mayor, MCD House turns free for all

After smooth election of mayor, Delhi MC House turns a free-for-all

Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh, 2 jeans worth Rs 80,000 recovered from conman Sukesh's jail cell

Delhi BJP stages protest, demands sacking of Sisodia as deputy CM over ‘snooping scandal’

ED questions Delhi CM Kejriwal’s PA in excise policy money laundering case

AAP’s Shelly Oberoi Delhi Mayor, Iqbal her deputy

Govt won’t leave farmers in lurch, says agricultural minister

Govt won’t leave farmers in lurch, says agricultural minister

Woman among two die in road mishaps, 2 others hurt

Woman, daughter thrashed over parking charges in Jalandhar

Woman held with 10-kg poppy husk

Three nabbed with intoxicants, drug money, 10-kg poppy husk in Jalandhar

Police bust vehicle lifters’ gang, recover seven cars

Police bust vehicle lifters’ gang, recover seven cars

4 killed, 2 injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Ludhiana road

Cops chase down 2 bike-borne extortionists, recover Rs 1.5 lakh

Vendors to be shifted to notified sites

Lal lakir residents to get property rights

Four killed, two injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Ludhiana road

4 killed, 2 injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Ludhiana road

3 weeks on, Govt Mohindra College running sans principal

Pbi varsity fails to automate record

125 folk artistes to perform at craft fair

Forum set up to promote innovation in research