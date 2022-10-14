Dues pending, sugarcane crushing to commence next month

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, October 13

The cane crushing season of the Naraingarh sugar mill will begin next month, but it is yet to clear farmers’ dues amounting to over Rs 61 crore (including post-dated cheques) of the previous crushing season that ended in April. The sugar mill had crushed around 46.26 lakh quintals of sugarcane worth around Rs 165.51 crore during the cane -rushing season that started in November last year.

Expenses mounting This year, the crop came under the pest attack. Thousands of rupees were spent on sprays to protect the crop. Farmers need money at the earliest. — Vinod Rana, Prez, Ganna Kisan Sangharsh Samiti

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) spokesman Rajiv Sharma said, “The sugarcane crop is maturing and the crushing season will start next month, but the mill is yet to clear dues worth Rs 61 crore of the previous season. As per the norms, payments are to be cleared within 14 days of the purchase of sugarcane. For the harvest, labourers come from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, for which some money is given in advance. These labourers charge around Rs 50 per quintal. The farmers are already facing huge losses this year due to yield loss in wheat and paddy. The mill should release money and start the crushing season from the first week of November so that the wheat sowing could start in time.”

Vinod Rana, president of Ganna Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, said, “This year, the crop came under the pest attack and thousands of rupees have been already spent on the sprays to protect the crop. I spent around Rs 1.5 lakh on the binding of the standing crop over around 40 acres earlier this week and now more money will be required for the harvest. Farmers need money at the earliest as we have borrowed money to meet the expenses. We have already requested the administration to start the season by the first week of November but there has been no positive response. A meeting will be called around October 15 to discuss the issue. The government must think about the farmers sympathetically and release money.”

Meanwhile, an official said, “The crushing season will start after November 15 since due to repeated rains, the maturity is expected to be delayed. Different steps are being taken for better management. A cane manager has been appointed and everything is being streamlined. This year, an advance calendaring system will be implemented and bonding will be displayed in the public domain so that there are no illegal practices. We will focus on cane development and improvement of the sugar realisation too, so that losses can be reduced. Efforts are being made to release some amount from the power export payment to reduce the cane dues.”