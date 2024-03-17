Dug-up footpath may lead to mishap

Hisar: A dug-up portion of a footpath along the road in front of Vishwas School in Hisar has been causing inconvenience to pedestrians for a long time. It also poses a risk of vehicular mishaps. The authorities concerned should repair this part of the footpath so that no mishap occurs here.

Sushil Kharinta, Hisar

Simian Scare in Rohtak

Rohtak: Residents of Rohtak have been living under the constant threat of being attacked by monkeys in streets and even inside their homes. The authorities concerned have failed to check the menace. They should take steps to solve the problem.

Rajat Sharma, Rohtak

Stray dogs pose threat in Sonepat

Sonepat: A large number of stray dogs can be seen roaming on Sonepat streets, posing a threat to pedestrians and two-wheeler riders. Officials should take urgent measures to address the issue.

Paras, Sonepat

