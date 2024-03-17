Dug-up footpath may lead to mishap

Hisar: A dug-up portion of a footpath along the road in front of Vishwas School in Hisar has been causing inconvenience to pedestrians for a long time. It also poses a risk of vehicular mishaps. The authorities concerned should repair this part of the footpath so that no mishap occurs here.
Sushil Kharinta, Hisar
Simian Scare in Rohtak
Rohtak: Residents of Rohtak have been living under the constant threat of being attacked by monkeys in streets and even inside their homes. The authorities concerned have failed to check the menace. They should take steps to solve the problem.
Rajat Sharma, Rohtak
Stray dogs pose threat in Sonepat
Sonepat: A large number of stray dogs can be seen roaming on Sonepat streets, posing a threat to pedestrians and two-wheeler riders. Officials should take urgent measures to address the issue.
Paras, Sonepat
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
