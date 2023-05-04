Dug-up road inconveniences commuters

The main intersection connecting the Bypass road, Tigaon road and Master road of Sectors 86, 87 and 88 in Greater Faridabad has been lying dug up for drain work for a month. The spot known as MDPS Chowk sees huge traffic jams as the earth removed from the pit has been dumped on the road, making the passage quite narrow. While there is no work going on for the past many days, it has in fact emerged as a source of traffic snarls, especially during peak hours, and at the time of the movement of school buses. The traffic police and the civic administration must take stock of such points where the movement of vehicles has emerged as a problem due to the carelessness of contractors. —Sumer Khatri, Faridabad

Demand for tarpaulins to save wheat

Thousands of tonnes of wheat get soaked in untimely rain in mandis every year, but neither arhtiyas nor procurement agencies make proper arrangements to save these from getting damaged. The arhtiyas and procurement agencies should ensure sufficient tarpaulins in the grain markets. The sheds of these markets should be vacated prior to the commencement of the procurement process. —Rohit, Karnal

Cow dung Heaps a health hazard

Cow dung is being thrown by the owners of a number of illegal dairies in open spaces in Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. This problem is posing a health hazard to residents of the twin cities as the accumulated dung is serving as a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Besides, the dairy owners flush cow dung into sewerage, adding to the problem of frequent chocking of pipelines and disease spread. The MC should shift illegal dairies immediately. —Anil Kaushik, Yamunanagar

