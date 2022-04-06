Dug-up roads from Rohtak to Delhi, Sonepat yet to be rebuilt

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, April 5

It’s a classic example of official apathy and lackadaisical attitude. The roads leading from Rohtak to Delhi and Sonepat, which were dug up more than a year ago for the laying of sewage/water pipes, are yet to be reconstructed.

The pipes were laid months ago, but both highly frequented roads have been lying in a pitiable condition for reasons best known to the authorities concerned.

The stretch of Delhi road from Tilyar Lake to IMT Chowk continues to be in a poor state for more than a year now, putting the commuters to much inconvenience.

One side of Rohtak-Sonepat Road passing through Bohar village on the outskirts of Rohtak city is also lying closed for several months, causing difficulty to village residents as well as commuters.The vehicles going towards Sonepat as well as those coming from there are forced to move on the same side of the road as one side of the road has been rendered uncommutable.“It is very difficult to drive on both roads as there is traffic congestion and places are prone to mishaps. The state authorities and the district administration have failed to take any concrete action in this regard,” says Kehsav Gupta, a regular commuter. Apart from the commuters, the residents are also facing multifarious problems due to the closed road.

“The levels of air and noise pollution have increased manifold. There is so much smoke and dust that it becomes difficult to breathe. Crossing the road has also become a risky affair, especially for the children and elderly,” laments Pawan, a shopkeeper.

The villagers point out that the residents whose houses and shops are located along the functional side of the road are the worst sufferers.

Jai Bhagwan, the Municipal Councillor from Ward No 9, which includes Bohar village, admits that the villagers have been facing grave inconvenience due to the road lying closed.“My own house is on the side on which the traffic of both sides is moving. Hence, I know how difficult it is for the village residents whose houses remain engulfed in vehicular emissions and dust round the clock,” he states. Questioned about the reasons behind the inordinate delay in the construction of the road, the municipal councillor states that the Rohtak Municipal Corporation has transferred the funds for the purpose to the PWD (B&R) and the tender for the construction of the road has also been allotted.