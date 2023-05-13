Dug-up roads not repaired

IN Ambala, roads that have been dug up by the Health Department for laying pipelines remain unrepaired, causing inconvenience to commuters. The MC authorities must address the issue and ensure the roads are repaired at the earliest. —Gian P Kansal, Ambala City

Basic amenities a dream

ROADS in Panchkula, despite being in a planned city, are in a poor condition in various parts, including the commercial and business hubs. The neglect of basic amenities such as roads causes much inconvenience to residents. Also, issues like encroachments and defacement of public property have emerged as a menace here. —VK Garg, Panchkula

Garbage dumped in open

GARBAGE is being dumped in the open in Ambala, with stray cattle feeding on it and posing a potential threat to road safety. Garbage bins must be placed at key locations, which must also be cleaned regularly. The authorities concerned must shift the stray cattle to cow shelters or gaushalas. —Colonel RD Singh (Retd), Ambala

